Johnson's 16 help Mercer take down Trinity Baptist 101-43

Led by Tyler Johnson's 16 points, the Mercer Bears defeated the Trinity Baptist Eagles 101-43 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 16 points as Mercer beat Trinity Baptist 101-43 on Wednesday night.

Johnson went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bears (2-1). Angel Montas added 14 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Marcus Overstreet shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Diego Fernandez finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

