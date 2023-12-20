Johnson's 14 lead FGCU over Georgia Southern 53-42

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Dallion Johnson scored 14 points as FGCU beat Georgia Southern 53-42 on Tuesday night.

Johnson added seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-9). Keeshawn Kellman added 11 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Franco Miller Jr. was 2 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

The Eagles (0-12) were led in scoring by Eren Banks, who finished with 16 points. Georgia Southern also got seven points from Cam Bryant. In addition, Mannie Harris had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

