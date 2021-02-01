Johnson, Williamson lead Louisville past Georgia Tech 74-58

Louisville opened the second half on a 14-2 run — with scoring from five different players — for a 47-29 lead. Georgia Tech made just one of its first eight field-goal attempts after the break, and trailed by double digits for the final 17 minutes.

Carlik Jones had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC), which is scheduled to play Syracuse on Wednesday and No. 14 Virginia on Saturday.