Johnson scores 18 to lift Mercer over W. Carolina 72-64

1 hour ago
Jalen Johnson had 18 points and six rebounds as Mercer beat Western Carolina 72-64

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Johnson registered 18 points and six rebounds as Mercer beat Western Carolina 72-64 on Saturday.

Jordan Jones had 16 points for Mercer (12-8, 5-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Felipe Haase added 13 points. Kamar Robertson had 10 points.

Mercer totaled 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Joe Petrakis scored a career-high 20 points for the Catamounts (8-12, 2-5). Cam Bacote added 14 points. Nick Robinson had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

