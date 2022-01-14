Hamburger icon
Johnson, Haase carry Mercer over VMI 97-91

1 hour ago
Jalen Johnson had a career-high 30 points and Felipe Hasse added 28 to lead Mercer to a 97-91 win over VMI

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had a career-high 30 points and Felipe Haase added 28 to lift Mercer to a 97-91 win over VMI on Thursday night.

Johnson hit 11 of 14 shots, including 8 of 8 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

James Glisson III added 21 points for Mercer (9-7, 2-1 Southern Conference).

The 97 points were a season best for Mercer, which also had a season-high 17 3-pointers.

VMI scored 57 second-half points, a season high for the team.

The Keydets’ Jake Stephens had a career-high 34 points. Sean Conway had 18 points for the Keydets (9-8, 2-3). Trey Bonham added 16 points and six assists.

