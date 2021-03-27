John Collins' career-high 38 points lead Hawks past Warriors

Draymond Green, among about a dozen players and coaches who received the one dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, returned after being held out Thursday when he woke up feeling ill.

“He basically facilitates a lot for them, like a point-forward,” interim Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. "He's the guy who gets that team going."

Green didn't attempt a shot all night but had nine assists.

Stephen Curry missed his fifth straight game with a bruised tailbone that will be re-evaluated early next week. He did some work on the court and is “making good progress,” said coach Steve Kerr, who spoke with his star guard earlier in the day.

There was a high level of interest from teams pursuing Kelly Oubre Jr. — and he stayed put.

“I think our actions spoke to how we view him,” general manager Bob Myers said.

While Golden State would like to re-sign him beyond this season, Myers can't predict what those negotiations might look like. Both Myers and Kerr have praised the way Oubre kept his focus on the court and not the speculation on whether he might be traded.

The Warriors still hope to welcome fans into Chase Center before season's end — and will watch how the two Bay Area baseball teams operate with their outdoor venues at lower capacity when the season begins next week.

“We hope so. We’ve had conversations with the city. You see it happening around other arenas in other cities,” Myers said. “We want to do it safely."

Hawks: McMillan said he's “a few days from seeing” how complete his Hawks might be with the addition of Lou Williams, yet to join Atlanta a day after being acquired from the Clippers for departed Rajon Rondo. ... F De'Andre Hunter has some swelling in his surgically repaired right knee “and wasn't comfortable enough to suit up tonight,” McMillan said. “I think it's part of the process.” Hunter had played the previous two games after missing 23.

Warriors: Myers isn't ready to guess what injured Klay Thompson's minutes and workload might look like come next season or whether he will even be ready by opening night — Thompson's not sure either. He is recovering from surgery for a torn right Achilles tendon after missing all of last season rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. “But he has a focus that I have never seen before,” Myers said. “He’s got a purpose, and he’s attacking the rehab.” ... Golden State has a three-game skid at home.

Hawks: Play the fifth of a seven-game road trip at Denver on Sunday night.

Warriors: Host Chicago on Monday night.

