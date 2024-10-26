Joey Aguilar throws for 299 yards and 3 TDs, and App State beats Georgia State to snap a 3-game skid

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, Ahmani Marshall rushed for 115 yards and another score, and Appalachian State beat Georgia State 33-26 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Appalachian State (3-4, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference) has won 11 straight games against Georgia State (2-5, 0-4). The Panthers are now 0-6 in Boone.

Georgia State took a 26-25 lead on a 39-yard field goal by Liam Rickman with 6:39 remaining. Georgia State safety Jeremiah Johnson made an easy interception two plays later, but his teammate was called for pass interference to give App State a first down at its 44-yard line.