Joel Embiid goes for 32 as 76ers win NBA In-Season Tournament Game over Hawks

Tobias Harris had a season-high 29 points and 10 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey overcame a slow start to finish with 19 points and eight assists for the Sixers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Danuel House Jr. had a season-high 14 points off the bench.

Trae Young led six Hawks in double figures with 22 points in a game that was played on a primarily light blue court in State Farm Arena due to the league's new in-season tournament. Young also had 13 assists. Jalen Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Saddiq Bey had 17 points off the bench and Clint Capela had 15 points.

The Sixers hit 27 of 28 free throws.

The Sixers led by 7 at the end of the third quarter and gradually pulled away in the fourth. A layup by De'Anthony Melton with 3:46 to play capped a 6-0 run and stretched the lead to 117-101.

Embiid entered the game questionable with a hip injury. Johnson dunked on the reigning MVP in transition less than two minutes into the game, but Embiid bounced back quickly. He played all 12 minutes in the first quarter, scoring 11 points to go along with four assists, and three rebounds.

Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter was ejected with 10:27 left in the third quarter after earning two technical fouls arguing with the officials. Hunter was on the ground when Embiid jumped to grab an offensive rebound. Embiid landed on Hunter's ankle and took a shot, and Hunter was whistled for a foul. He had nine points in 18 minutes before his ejection.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

Hawks: Will host the Pacers in an NBA In-Season Tournament game Tuesday.

------

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP