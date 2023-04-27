Joe Torre wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

As a player, Torre broke into the big leagues in 1960 with the Milwaukee Braves and batted .297 with 252 home runs and 1,185 RBIs overall. He made nine All-Star teams and was the 1971 NL MVP with the Cardinals.

Primarily a catcher, first baseman and third baseman, Torre finished with 2,342 hits and an .817 OPS for the Braves, Cardinals and Mets.

After retiring as a manager following the 2010 season, Torre joined MLB as executive vice president for baseball operations. He became a special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2020.

In 2002, Torre and his wife, Ali, established the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation. The organization provides school services to children exposed to violence, helping them heal from trauma.

His career in Major League Baseball has spanned seven decades as a player, manager, broadcaster, executive and philanthropist.

“Joe Torre has led a remarkable baseball life,” Baseball Digest publisher David Fagley said. “Whether as a player, a Hall of Fame manager, broadcaster or executive, he handled each role with dignity and class and, of course, great success. Joe has been a wonderful ambassador for our national pastime for more than 60 years and we are honored to recognize him.”

Torre was selected in voting by an 18-member panel from a list of candidates that also included Dusty Baker, Bob Costas, Sandy Koufax, Tony La Russa, Rachel Robinson, Bud Selig, Bob Uecker and Bill White, among others.

