Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

Thomas Brown, who was DeKalb sheriff from 2001 to 2014, would be the marshal for the Northern District, which includes 46 counties centered on Atlanta but also includes courthouses in Rome, Gainesville and Newnan.

Brown has owned businesses including a bail bonding agency since stepping down as sheriff. Before being elected, Brown served as DeKalb County's public safety director and fire chief.

Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn would be the marshal for the Middle District of Georgia. It includes 70 counties with courthouses in Macon, Columbus, Athens, Albany and Valdosta.

Lynn has been chief in Perry since 2013. He was an investigator for the Houston County District Attorney from 2007 to 2013. Before that, he serves as a police officer and commander in Warner Robins Police Department from 1981 to 2007.

Biden so far has named a U.S. Attorney in only one of the three districts. Ryan Buchanan has been confirmed in the Northern District.