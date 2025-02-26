Georgia News
JMU plays Georgia State, aims for 9th straight home win

By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

Georgia State Panthers (14-14, 7-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (25-4, 16-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Dukes play Georgia State.

The Dukes have gone 12-1 in home games. JMU scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 7-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

JMU scores 72.5 points, 5.4 more per game than the 67.1 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game JMU gives up.

The Dukes and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova is averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Patience Williams is averaging 4.6 points for the Panthers. Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 74.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 61.0 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

