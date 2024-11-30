Georgia News
J.K. Dobbins and Alohi Gilman are placed on injured reserve by Chargers

J
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

8 minutes ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins will miss at least the next four games after the Los Angeles Chargers placed the running back on injured reserve Saturday.

The team also placed safety Alohi Gilman on injured reserve and signed safety Tony Jefferson to the active roster.

Dobbins sprained the MCL in his left knee late in the first half of the Chargers' 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Dobbins is fourth in the AFC in rushing with 766 yards and averages 4.8 yards per carry, third highest among AFC running backs with at least 100 carries. He has been considered among the candidates for AP Comeback Player of the Year after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in last season’s opener.

Gus Edwards will be counted on to be the lead back in Dobbins' absence. Edwards missed four games during the middle of the season because of an ankle injury and has 25 carries for 93 yards in three games since returning to the lineup.

The Chargers are 7-4 and hold the sixth seed in the AFC going into Sunday's game at NFC South leader Atlanta (6-5). Los Angeles is at Kansas City (10-1) in a prime-time game on Dec. 8, hosts Tampa Bay (5-6) on Dec. 15 and Denver (7-5) on Dec. 19.

Gilman suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to the Ravens. He has 47 tackles, which is fifth on the team, along with one sack.

Los Angeles also elevated cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

