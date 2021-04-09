J&J vaccine 'paused' after adverse reactions at Georgia site

There’s no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine, and people who have received it should not be concerned, said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia's health commissioner.

The agency is looking into what may have caused the reactions, “including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool,” Toomey said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the incidents in Georgia, Iowa, Colorado and North Carolina, health officials said.

The Georgia site in Cumming is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.