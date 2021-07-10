ajc logo
Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in their hometown of Plains, Ga. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Caption
Credit: David Goldman

Credit: David Goldman

Credit: David Goldman

17 minutes ago
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in their hometown of Plains, Georgia

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter on Saturday turned to his wife Rosalynn and thanked her for 75 years of marriage, telling her that she's always been right for him.

“I want to express particular gratitude for being the right woman that I chose for my wife," Carter said at a 75th wedding anniversary celebration in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. About 300 friends and family members attended the event at Plains High School, a portion of which was livestreamed.

Rosalynn Carter, sitting by his side, recounted how she didn't care for young men while growing up and never thought she'd get married.

“I didn't know how to talk to them, I didn't want to go out with them," she said. She added that she used to urge her mother to tell suiters calling for her on the phone that she wasn't around.

“And then, along came Jimmy Carter and my life has been an adventure ever since," she said.

In a recent interview, the 39th president told The Associated Press that the couple's marriage is "a full partnership."

The two met in Georgia when Jimmy Carter, at the time a young midshipman, was home from the U.S. Navy Academy. His younger sister set him up on a date with Rosalynn, who was a family friend who already had a crush on the future Georgia governor and U.S. president.

Their anniversary is the most recent milestone for the longest-married presidential couple in American history. Rosalynn Carter is 93. The former president, at 96, is the longest-lived of the 45 men who’ve served as chief executive.

On Saturday, Carter, wearing a dark suit jacket with a yellow flower on the chest, closed his brief remarks with six simple words to those gathered: “I love you all very much."

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2009 file photo shows former President Jimmy Carter getting a kiss from his wife Rosalynn as she introduces him during a reopening ceremony for the newly redesigned Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Caption
Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2001, file photo former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, left, and his wife Rosalynn help build a house for the Jimmy Carter Work Project 2001, at Asan near Chonan city, south of Seoul, South Korea. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Yun Jai-hyoung, File)
Caption
Credit: YUN JAI-HYOUNG

Credit: YUN JAI-HYOUNG

Credit: YUN JAI-HYOUNG

FILE - In this July 15, 1976 file photo Jimmy Carter with Wife Rosalynn Carter at the National Convention in Madison Square Garden in New York. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo, File)
Caption
Credit: Anonymous

Credit: Anonymous

Credit: Anonymous

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 1978 file photo, President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn lead their guests in dancing at the annual Congressional Christmas Ball at the White House in Washington. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)
Caption
Credit: Ira Schwarz

Credit: Ira Schwarz

Credit: Ira Schwarz

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2009, file photo former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn look at a new interactive exhibit at the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Caption
Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

FILE - In this July 10, 1976 file photo Jimmy Carter, his wife Rosalynn and daughter Amy, lower left, respond to a huge crowd that welcomed them to New York. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo, File)
Caption
Credit: Anonymous

Credit: Anonymous

Credit: Anonymous

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Caption
Credit: John Amis

Credit: John Amis

Credit: John Amis

FILE - In this May 10, 1979 file photo, President Jimmy Carter pauses to kiss first lady Rosalynn Carter as he boards a helicopter in Washington, for the trip from the White House to Camp David, Maryland. Sign at upper left is on the tail of the helicopter. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File)
Caption
Credit: Barry Thumma

Credit: Barry Thumma

Credit: Barry Thumma

