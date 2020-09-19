Jimmy Carter: Ginsburg a 'beacon of justice' in long career

In an emailed statement from his spokeswoman, Carter said he was proud to have appointed Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980 — a step taken long before her 1993 selection for the nation's highest court by another Democratic president, Bill Clinton.

“A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career," Carter's statement said. “We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman. We will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."