Jim Harrick Jr., former assistant basketball coach, dies

Harrick Jr. died Tuesday at his home in San Marcos after battling a glioblastoma brain tumor for 2 1/2 years, according to UCLA. The school, where his father Jim Sr. coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995, announced his death Wednesday.

Harrick Jr. played for his father at Pepperdine, where he graduated in 1987. He was on his father’s staff at Rhode Island and Georgia.