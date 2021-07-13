Jill Biden makes surprise stop for pies at Savannah eatery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The staff at a Georgia restaurant got a surprise to-go order from a VIP customer when first lady Jill Biden unexpectedly walked through the door.
Biden visited Savannah last Thursday to promote vaccinations against the COVID-19. Before she left, the first lady stopped by Green Truck Neighborhood Pub, a farm-to-table burger joint popular with locals but well outside the tourist traffic of Savannah’s downtown historic district.
Whitney Shepard-Yates, the restaurant's co-owner, said her staff didn't know Biden would be visiting. She said Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Savannah native who accompanied Biden along with Mayor Van Johnson, recommended the Green Truck pitstop.
Biden ordered two pecan pies to go.
"The staff was thrilled to meet both Rev. Warnock and Dr. Biden," Shephard-Yates told the Savannah Morning News. "I think you could tell by the looks on their faces how exciting it was for everyone involved."
The Green Truck weathered the pandemic by relying on takeout orders before reopening its dining room a month ago. Shepard-Yates said the restaurant's entire staff has been vaccinated against COVID-19.