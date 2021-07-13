Jill Biden makes surprise stop for pies at Savannah eatery

Biden visited Savannah last Thursday to promote vaccinations against the COVID-19. Before she left, the first lady stopped by Green Truck Neighborhood Pub, a farm-to-table burger joint popular with locals but well outside the tourist traffic of Savannah’s downtown historic district.

Whitney Shepard-Yates, the restaurant's co-owner, said her staff didn't know Biden would be visiting. She said Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Savannah native who accompanied Biden along with Mayor Van Johnson, recommended the Green Truck pitstop.