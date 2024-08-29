Jewell Loyd hits go-ahead 3 as Storm beat Dream 85-81 despite Tina Charles' first triple-double

Rhyne Howard missed a shot in the lane for Atlanta (10-20) and a jump ball was called with 14.6 seconds left. Atlanta was awarded the ball after it went out of bounds, but the Dream turned it over when Seattle's Gabby Williams stole the inbounds pass with 11.3 remaining.

Loyd sealed it at the free-throw line for a four-point lead and Jordin Canada missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Seattle won its eighth straight home game against Atlanta.

While Loyd led all scorers, Ogwumike added 18 points and Diggins-Smith finished with 16 points and nine assists for Seattle.

Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in 2010, secured her triple-double with 1:40 left in the fourth on a lofted pass to Naz Hillmon for an 81-77 lead. Charles finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. The triple-double was the first in franchise history for Atlanta.

Gray led Atlanta with 22 points while Canada and Howard had 12 apiece.

After trailing for most of the game, Atlanta took its first lead of the game, 60-59, on a Howard layup with 41.1 seconds left in the third.

Seattle regained the lead in the fourth, but a five-point possession allowed Atlanta to surge back in front, 77-76. Magbegor was called for a reckless closeout on Gray, who made three free throws. The Dream retained possession, and Canada made a driving layup with 3:01 left to put the Dream ahead by a point.

The lead grew to four, but Loyd's late shot ultimately gave Seattle the win.

