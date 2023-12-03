Jets, Falcons honor the late Greg Knapp by running MetLife Stadium steps

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and several team staffers, along with members of the Atlanta Falcons honored the late Greg Knapp by running the steps inside MetLife Stadium before the teams' game Sunday.

Knapp, a longtime NFL assistant coach, died on July 22, 2021, when he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle near his home in California. He was 58.

Knapp had a longtime tradition of running the stairs in the stands a few hours before games, and Jets and Falcons coaches and staffers participated in the “Knapp Stair Climb” before team warmups Sunday in support of The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund to raise funds for distracted driving awareness.