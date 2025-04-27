Georgia News
Jerry Kelly wins the Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his 13th PGA Tour Champions title

Jerry Kelly won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Sunday for his 13th PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing two of the last four holes for a one-stroke victory over Ernie Els
DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Jerry Kelly won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Sunday for his 13th PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing two of the last four holes for a one-stroke victory over Ernie Els.

The 58-year-old Kelly, tied with Els entering the round, closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 20-under 196 at TPC Sugarloaf. He opened with a 62 on Friday and shot 67 on Saturday.

Els birdied the last for a 68. He opened with rounds of 65 and 64.

Steven Alker was third at 16 under after a 65.

Angel Cabrera had a 68 to finish fourth at 15 under. Vijay Singh followed at 13 under after a 70.

