Jeremiah Fears scores 29 points, Oklahoma beats Georgia 81-75 in the SEC Tournament first round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Fears scored 29 points to lead No. 14 seed Oklahoma to an 81-75 victory over 11th-seeded Georgia on Wednesday night in a first-round game of the SEC Tournament.

Jalon Moore hit a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run that gave the Sooners a 74-64 lead with 2:55 remaining. The Bulldogs pulled within four points twice inside the final 19 seconds but didn't get closer.

Oklahoma (20-12) will move on to play sixth-seeded Kentucky (21-10) in the second round on Thursday. The Sooners have won at least 20 games for a second straight season and ended a two-year conference tournament winless streak.