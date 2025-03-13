Georgia News
Jeremiah Fears scores 29 points, Oklahoma beats Georgia 81-75 in the SEC Tournament first round

Oklahoma guard Duke Miles (15) shoots against Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oklahoma guard Duke Miles (15) shoots against Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
26 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Fears scored 29 points to lead No. 14 seed Oklahoma to an 81-75 victory over 11th-seeded Georgia on Wednesday night in a first-round game of the SEC Tournament.

Jalon Moore hit a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run that gave the Sooners a 74-64 lead with 2:55 remaining. The Bulldogs pulled within four points twice inside the final 19 seconds but didn't get closer.

Oklahoma (20-12) will move on to play sixth-seeded Kentucky (21-10) in the second round on Thursday. The Sooners have won at least 20 games for a second straight season and ended a two-year conference tournament winless streak.

Moore finished with 14 points for Oklahoma. Mohamed Wague chipped in with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Fears and Moore combined for eight of the Sooners' 12 3-pointers.

Silas Demary Jr. scored 24 points to lead Georgia (20-12), which snapped a four-game win streak. Asa Newell added 21 points and 17 rebounds. Blue Cain scored 17 points.

Fears and Moore each made three 3-pointers in the first half to help build a 43-39 halftime advantage. Fears scored 13 first-half points and Moore added nine. The Sooners shot 52% (14 of 17) overall that included 10 from long range.

__

Oklahoma forward Mohamed Wague (5) and Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oklahoma guard Duke Miles (15) shoots against Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia's Blue Cain (0) and Tyrin Lawrence (7) stand on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oklahoma guard Brycen Goodine (2) shoots against Georgia guard Dakota Leffew (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oklahoma forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) celebrates a win over Georgia after the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia guard Tyrin Lawrence (7) walks back to the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia center Somto Cyril, left, sits on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahomaat the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia head coach Mike White watches play against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser walks on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

