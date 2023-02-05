Jenkins, Long lead Old Dominion over Georgia Southern 64-58

Jenkins shot 5 for 14 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (14-10, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Long finished with 13 and 12 rebounds. Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 13 points and six rebounds.

Carlos Curry finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (12-13, 5-7). Andrei Savrasov added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Kaden Archie had 11 points.