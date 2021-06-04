Jenkins, Georgia Tech rally, beat Indiana State 7-6

A single through the right side by Drew Compton drove in Jenkins from third base to cap a five-run bottom of the seventh give Georgia Tech its first lead of the game. Jake DeLeo led off the inning with a double, Luke Waddell and Justyn-Henry Malloy each had an RBI single and Stephen Reid's two-out single to right field scored Malloy and Tres Gonzales to make it 6-all.

Josiah Siegel (2-0) faced one batter and and threw just two pitches but earned the win for Georgia Tech (30-23). After the Sycamores (30-20) scored two runs in the top of the seventh to stretch their lead to 6-2, Siegel came on with one out and the bases loaded and induced an inning-ending double play.