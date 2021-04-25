Jekyll Island cancels Shrimp & Grits Festival for 2nd year

Jekyll Island will forgo its Shrimp & Grits Festival this fall, The Brunswick News reported. The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to pull the plug in 2020. Now a lack of funding from sponsors and fewer restaurants committing to participate prompted organizers to shelve the festival until November 2022.

“We don’t want to do anything that causes Shrimp & Grits not to be the premiere festival,” Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority, told the agency's governing board Tuesday. “We don’t want it to be lackluster.”