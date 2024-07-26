Jeff McNeil's single in 10th falls in and lifts Mets over Braves 3-2 for 4-game winning streak

Laureano was tagged out in the top half, hitting catcher Francisco Alvarez hard during a rundown after Jarred Kelenic didn't get down a squeeze bunt against Phil Maton (2-2).

Atlanta has lost five in a row, matching its season high.

The Mets (54-48) moved a season-high six games over .500 following their 10th win in 13 games and trail the Braves by a half-game for the NL's top wild card after dropping 10 games behind Atlanta on June 2.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the third off Chris Sale, his fifth in four games and third straight on the first pitch.

Orlando Arcia and former Met Travis d’Arnaud had RBI singles for the Braves..

Luis Severino gave up two runs and struck out six in five-plus innings.

Chris Sale struck out nine and allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings. It was the first regular season appearance at Citi Field for Sale, who threw two scoreless innings for the American League and earned the win in the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: 3B Austin Riley was activated from the paternity list and went 2 for 4, two days after his wife Anna gave birth to the couple’s second child. To make room for Riley, INF Zack Short was designated for assignment.

Mets: RF Starling Marte (bone bruise on right knee) has yet to begin running but said his knee felt better. … RHP Sean Reid-Foley (right shoulder impingement) threw 21 pitches during a batting practice session and could make a minor rehab appearance Sunday.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Kodai Senga makes his season debut Friday night, when LHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.92 ERA) starts for the Braves. Senga was diagnosed with a right shoulder capsule strain shortly after arriving at spring training and had a 4.15 ERA in four minor league rehab starts.

