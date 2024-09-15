JC French, OJ Arnold and Jalen White each account for 2 TDs; Georgia Southern beats SC State 42-14

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — JC French, Jalen White and OJ Arnold accounted for two touchdowns apiece, Tracy Hill Jr. returned an interception 60 yards for a score and Georgia Southern beat South Carolina State 42-14 Saturday night.

A 58-yard catch-and-run by Josh Dallas set up a 1-yard touchdown run by White gave Georgia Southern (2-1) the lead for good at 14-7 with 12:07 left in the first half. The Bulldogs went three-and-out on the ensuing drive and French threw a 14-yard TD pass to Arnold that made it a 14-point game 5 minutes later.

The Eagles took the kickoff to open the second half and went 59 yards in five plays to take a 28-7 lead when Arnold scored on a 15-yard run and Hill's pick-6 gave Georgia Southern a 28-point lead with 10:48 left in the third quarter.