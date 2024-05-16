Javier Assad shuts down Braves as Cubs roll to 7-1 win in series finale

Georgia News

Javier Assad pitched six shutout innings and the Chicago Cubs avoided their first sweep of the season by beating the Atlanta Braves 7-1
Chicago Cubs pitcher Javier Assad reacts after getting the final out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Javier Assad reacts after getting the final out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Javier Assad pitched six shutout innings and the Chicago Cubs avoided their first sweep of the season by beating the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Assad (4-0) allowed just four hits and walked one while matching a season high with seven strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 1.49 through nine starts.

Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, and Seiya Suzuki and Mike Tauchman homered for the Cubs, who had 13 hits after mustering just eight while being shut out in the first two games of the series.

Nick Madrigal had three hits and Michael Busch scored two runs.

Charlie Morton (3-1) lasted just three innings for the Braves, giving up four runs — three earned — and five hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

The Cubs' Ben Brown gave up a run in two innings of relief, and Luke Little finished with a scoreless ninth.

The Cubs shook off their offensive woes from the first two games of the series immediately when Tauchman lifted the game's first pitch — one of 35 thrown by Morton in the first inning — over the left field wall.

Suzuki followed with a double and Cody Bellinger singled. Christopher Morel's grounder to shortstop knocked in another run before Madrigal's infield single loaded the bases. Crow-Armstrong was hit on the shin to force in a run and give the Cubs a 3-0 lead.

The Cubs tacked on another run against Morton in the third. After Miles Mastrobuoni walked and Madrigal singled to put runners at first and third, Morton threw wild to first on a pick-off attempt, plating Mastrobuoni.

The Braves avoided a shutout in the seventh inning on a pair of doubles by Orlando Arcia and Zack Short.

The Cubs are now 3-13 in their last 16 games at Truist Field.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele (0-0, 4.73) will open up a four-game series at home against Pirates RHP Jared Jones (2-4, 2.68) on Thursday.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (3-1 3.57) will open a three-game series in Atlanta against Padres RHP Matt Waldron (1-5, 5.49) on Friday, the first of 10 games in 10 days for the Braves.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki reacts after hitting a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, talks to pitcher Charlie Morton in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki (27) is safe at second base with a double as Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) waits on the late throw in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Javier Assad works the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel (5) drives in a run with a ground ball as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud looks on in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong rounds the bases after hitting a triple in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton walks on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

