Jasper, Charleston visit Ga. State

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Georgia State has 71 assists on 110 field goals (64.5 percent) over its past three games while College of Charleston has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.6 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the country. The College of Charleston defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).

