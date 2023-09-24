Jared Goff throws and runs for TDs, helping the Lions bounce back with a 20-6 win over Falcons

Jared Goff threw a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta early in the second quarter, sending the Detroit Lions to a 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta early in the second quarter, and the Detroit Lions beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-6 on Sunday.

The Lions (2-1) earned a much-needed win after following a hype-fueling victory at Kansas City with a deflating loss at home to Seattle.

The Falcons (2-1) failed to protect Desmond Ridder, who was sacked seven times by a team that had only one sack in two games.

Detroit scored first, taking advantage of favorable field position by forcing a punt with sacks on two straight snaps.

Riley Patterson's 37-yard field goal capped a 48-yard drive that took 6:31 off the clock late in the first quarter.

Atlanta responded with Younghoe Koo's 48-yard field goal.

On the ensuing possession, LaPorta was wide open and Goff floated a long pass to him.

Goff was 22 of 33 for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had a 3-yard run for a score that converted a third down and gave Detroit a 20-3 lead early in the fourth.

LaPorta, the No. 34 pick overall out of Iowa, scored his first touchdown. He had eight receptions for 84 yards.

LaPorta has 18 catches, the most by an NFL tight end through three games. The previous record was 17 receptions for Keith Jackson in 1988 for Philadelphia at the start of his three-time All-Pro career.

Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine receptions for 102 yards and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran 17 times for 80 yards, surpassing the 59 yards he had on the ground through the first two games.

Ridder was 21 of 38 for 201 yards.

Rookie Bijan Robinson had 10 carries for 33 yards and four catches for 27 yards after he had 255 yards of offense in his first two games with the Falcons.

INJURY REPORT

Falcons: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) was inactive after being listed as questionable. CB Jeff Okudah (foot) returned from an injury to make his Atlanta debut against the team that drafted and traded him.

Lions: OT Taylor Decker (ankle) was inactive for a second straight game and OT Matt Nelson (ankle) and OT Dan Skipper (hamstring) were hurt during the game.

UP NEXT

Falcons: Travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London.

Lions: On short week, play the Green Bay Packers on road Thursday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves’ Game 1 loss features funky lineup, Kyle Wright pitching out of bullpen 1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Family feeds the community for three generations
56m ago

Credit: AP

Lions’ stingy defense throttles Falcons, 20-6
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
6h ago

Credit: Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

GBI: Wanted suspect killed in shootout with deputies at Columbus hotel
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jackson Rutledge earns 1st career victory as Nationals defeat Braves 3-2 in DH opener
40m ago
Murder charges dropped after fight to exonerate Georgia man who spent 22 years behind...
1h ago
Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance at peanut festival ahead of his 99th...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

5 times the town of Plains celebrated with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Earlier coverage: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top