Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in South Carolina

Envision AESC did not say Tuesday when its plant in Florence will open, but BMW said in its own announcement at its South Carolina plant in October that it wants to have electric vehicles amount to half its total auto production by 2030.

The German automaker announced it would use Envision AESC to make batteries, but the exact location of the plant wasn't released until an event Tuesday that included South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and a number of other state and local officials.