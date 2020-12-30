James Richardson, soldier in Merrill's Marauders, dies at 99

"He said the ones that really deserved it were the ones who never came home,” Robinson said.

She said her father died Sunday after being hospitalized with complications from a progressive respiratory illness.

In Burma, Richardson was often dispatched alone into the jungle to deliver messages between officers, his daughter said. He earned a dozen medals including a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

Richardson left the Army in 1945 and returned home to Tennessee, where he spent three decades working at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge complex that made materials for nuclear bombs.

Robinson said her father stayed active throughout his life. He often attended events at Fort Benning, Georgia, where soldiers of the Army’s elite 75th Ranger Regiment consider themselves proud descendants of Merrill’s Marauders.

She said Richardson also continued driving and clearing brush outside his home with a tractor until he was 98.