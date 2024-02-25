James Madison wins 80-74 over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 20 points as James Madison beat Georgia Southern 80-74 on Saturday night.

Edwards had six assists for the Dukes (26-3, 14-3 Sun Belt Conference). T.J. Bickerstaff added 17 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Raekwon Horton was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Dukes extended their winning streak to eight games.

Tyren Moore finished with 27 points for the Eagles (6-23, 6-10). Avantae Parker added 17 points and three blocks for Georgia Southern.