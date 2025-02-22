Georgia News
James Madison wins 78-73 against Georgia Southern

Led by Bryce Lindsay's 18 points, the James Madison Dukes defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 78-73 on Saturday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay's 18 points helped James Madison defeat Georgia Southern 78-73 on Saturday night.

Lindsay shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Mark Freeman shot 4 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Nakavieon White led the Eagles (14-15, 6-10) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Bradley Douglas added 18 points and six rebounds for Georgia Southern. Adante' Holiman finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

