James Madison wins 78-73 against Georgia Southern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay's 18 points helped James Madison defeat Georgia Southern 78-73 on Saturday night.
Lindsay shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Mark Freeman shot 4 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.
Nakavieon White led the Eagles (14-15, 6-10) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Bradley Douglas added 18 points and six rebounds for Georgia Southern. Adante' Holiman finished with 15 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
