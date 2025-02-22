James Madison wins 78-73 against Georgia Southern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay's 18 points helped James Madison defeat Georgia Southern 78-73 on Saturday night.

Lindsay shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Mark Freeman shot 4 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Nakavieon White led the Eagles (14-15, 6-10) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Bradley Douglas added 18 points and six rebounds for Georgia Southern. Adante' Holiman finished with 15 points.