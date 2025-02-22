Georgia News
James Madison hosts Holiman and Georgia Southern

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-14, 6-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (18-10, 11-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits James Madison after Adante' Holiman scored 20 points in Georgia Southern's 79-74 overtime loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes are 12-2 on their home court. James Madison is seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 3.7.

The Eagles have gone 6-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

James Madison averages 73.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 76.8 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 14.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Holiman is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

