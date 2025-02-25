James Madison Dukes face the Georgia State Panthers on 17-game win streak

The Dukes are 12-1 on their home court. JMU is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 7-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State allows 67.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

JMU makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Georgia State has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The Dukes and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 4.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Peyton McDaniel is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 13.8 points and two steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 74.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 61.0 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.