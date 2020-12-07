X

James leads North Alabama over Carver College 107-40

Mervin James had a career-high 25 points and Payton Youngblood added 22 points as North Alabama routed Carver College 107-40

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Mervin James had a career-high 25 points and Payton Youngblood added 22 points as North Alabama routed Carver College 107-40 on Sunday.

Jamari Blackmon had 15 points for North Alabama (2-0). Detalian Brown added 12 points. James shot 8 for 10 from the field and he added eight rebounds.

Stephon Augusta had 15 points for the Cougars. Bryson Scott added three blocks and Glenn Sims had seven rebounds.

