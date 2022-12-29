ajc logo
James and the Lakers visit the Hawks

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta averaging 27.8 points per game

Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game.

The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 6-13 in road games. Los Angeles allows 117.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.3 points and 9.9 assists. Dejounte Murray is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Lonnie Walker IV is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 14.6 points. James is averaging 25.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 117.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (ankle), Clint Capela: out (calf), Trae Young: out (calf).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Credit: Hector Amezcua

