ajc logo
X

James and the Lakers face the Hawks

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Atlanta averaging 29.0 points per game

Atlanta Hawks (18-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-21, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks. James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 9-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 8-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 7-12 in road games. Atlanta has a 5-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 31 the Lakers won 130-121 led by 47 points from James, while Trae Young scored 29 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 29.0 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 63.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Young is scoring 26.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 117.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 121.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Lonnie Walker IV: out (tailbone), LeBron James: out (illness), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff13h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Cobb County families win appeal in lawsuit over mask order
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
15h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
9h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
9h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia police shootings and Atlanta homicides both increased in 2022
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: José Luis Villegas

Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117
1h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
2h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top