Jamal Thiaré' steals ball from goalkeeper, hits game-winner for Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Jamal Thiaré stole the ball from the goalkeeper and scored an improbable goal in the final minute of play to lift Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

In the 97th minute, Atlanta's Ronald Hernández had his shot blocked by Toronto FC's Shane O'Neill. Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran covered the ball and as he was preparing to put the ball in play, Thiaré′ came up from behind, took the ball and blasted a right-footed shot into the empty net for the winning goal.

Atlanta's other goal came in first-half stoppage time when Thiago Almada passed to Daniel Ríos, took a return pass from Ríos, then beat Gavran with a strong right-footed delivery from the left side.