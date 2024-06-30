Georgia News

Jamal Thiaré' steals ball from goalkeeper, hits game-winner for Atlanta United

Jamal Thiaré′ stole the ball from the goalkeeper and scored an improbable goal in the final minute of play to lift Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC in MLS play
Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré, left, kicks the winning goal past Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran (90) and midfielder Kosi Thompson, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré, left, kicks the winning goal past Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran (90) and midfielder Kosi Thompson, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Updated 2 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Jamal Thiaré stole the ball from the goalkeeper and scored an improbable goal in the final minute of play to lift Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

In the 97th minute, Atlanta's Ronald Hernández had his shot blocked by Toronto FC's Shane O'Neill. Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran covered the ball and as he was preparing to put the ball in play, Thiaré′ came up from behind, took the ball and blasted a right-footed shot into the empty net for the winning goal.

Atlanta's other goal came in first-half stoppage time when Thiago Almada passed to Daniel Ríos, took a return pass from Ríos, then beat Gavran with a strong right-footed delivery from the left side.

Toronto got the equalizer in the first minute of the second half when Federico Bernardeschi scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box. He slipped his shot past three defenders and beat Atlanta goalie Brad Guzan to the left post.

Guzan finished with three saves for Atlanta (6-8-6) and Gavran had four for Toronto (7-11-3), which has lost four straight.

Toronto returns home to host Orlando City on Wednesday. Atlanta United travels to play the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran, top, makes a save during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré, right, approaches Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré, right, moves the ball in front of Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran (90) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré, left, midfielder Tristan Muyumba, center, and forward Tyler Wolff, right, celebrate after the winning goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré, right, speaks with Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi, left, walks off the field with goalkeeper Luka Gavran (90) after an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran sits on the field during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré, second from left, and forward Tyler Wolff, third from left, celebrate after the winning goal as Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson, left, and goalkeeper Luka Gavran, right, react during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré, left, collides with Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) moves the ball past Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto FC midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (7) reacts during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto FC midfielder Deybi Flores, left, kicks the ball as Atlanta United midfielder Ajani Fortune (35) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto FC defender Nicksoen Gomis (15) moves the ball as Atlanta United defender Noah Cobb, left, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 2-1. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285 at Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction’s on the way

4 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coweta home, deputies say

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A look inside the Hawks and NBA free agency, which begins Sunday
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pirates' Aroldis Chapman passes Billy Wagner's record for most career strikeouts by lefty...
Duvall delivers walk-off single in 10th as Braves overcome strong start by Skenes, beat...
Fred Richard headlines a U.S. men's gymnastics team that will head to Paris with a shot...
Featured

Credit: Alliance Theater

OPINION
Sunday church hats weren’t just fashion; they reflected high hopes
After 7 years, the rebuilding of I-285 at Ga. 400 is nearly done
Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here