Jamal Thiare delivers equalizer and Atlanta draws 1-1 with Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Substitute Jamal Thiaré scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Atlanta into a 1-1 draw with Austin on Wednesday night.

Brandon Vázquez scored on a free kick early in the second half to give Austin a 1-0 lead. Vázquez scored from free kick with a right-footed shot from the central position outside the box to the upper right central zone.

Austin's Stuver had four saves and Brad Guzan saved five shots for Atlanta.