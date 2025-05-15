Georgia News
Jamal Thiare delivers equalizer and Atlanta draws 1-1 with Austin

Substitute Jamal Thiaré scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Atlanta into a 1-1 draw with Austin
21 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Substitute Jamal Thiaré scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Atlanta into a 1-1 draw with Austin on Wednesday night.

ExploreThiaré tapped in after Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver failed to stop an attempt by Saba Lobjanidze and Thiaré beat the Austin defenders to the ball for the equalizer.

Brandon Vázquez scored on a free kick early in the second half to give Austin a 1-0 lead. Vázquez scored from free kick with a right-footed shot from the central position outside the box to the upper right central zone.

Austin's Stuver had four saves and Brad Guzan saved five shots for Atlanta.

Each team had three shots on goal in the scoreless first half. Austin had a possession percentage of 57%.

The match was the first of three home matches in eight days for Austin, two in the league and one in the U.S. Open Cup.

Austin (5-6-2, 17 points) hosts Vancouver on Saturday.

Atlanta (2-6-5, 11 points) hosts Philadelphia on Saturday. ___

Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk #59 attempts a shot during the first half of the match against the Austin FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX on Wednesday May 14, 2025. (Photo by Noah Goldber/Atlanta United)

Credit: Noah Goldber/Atlanta United

Washington Nationals' José Tena (8) gets a base hit in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

Credit: AP

