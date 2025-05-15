Jamal Thiare delivers equalizer and Atlanta draws 1-1 with Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Substitute Jamal Thiaré scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Atlanta into a 1-1 draw with Austin on Wednesday night.
Brandon Vázquez scored on a free kick early in the second half to give Austin a 1-0 lead. Vázquez scored from free kick with a right-footed shot from the central position outside the box to the upper right central zone.
Austin's Stuver had four saves and Brad Guzan saved five shots for Atlanta.
Each team had three shots on goal in the scoreless first half. Austin had a possession percentage of 57%.
The match was the first of three home matches in eight days for Austin, two in the league and one in the U.S. Open Cup.
Austin (5-6-2, 17 points) hosts Vancouver on Saturday.
Atlanta (2-6-5, 11 points) hosts Philadelphia on Saturday. ___
