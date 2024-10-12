Breaking: Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina with 68-yard, last-minute run by Jamal Haynes
Jamal Haynes scampers 68 yards in final minute, lifting Georgia Tech over North Carolina 41-34

Jamal Haynes ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 68-yard score in the final minute, as Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina 41-34
Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) outruns North Carolina defensive back Alijah Huzzie (28) to score the winning touchdown on a long run in the closing seconds of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) outruns North Carolina defensive back Alijah Huzzie (28) to score the winning touchdown on a long run in the closing seconds of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
By DOUG BONJOUR – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jamal Haynes ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 68-yard score in the final minute, as Georgia Tech stunned North Carolina 41-34 on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Haynes’ second score came with 16 seconds left, just two plays after North Carolina had tied it on a Noah Burnette 26-yard field goal.

The Yellow Jackets’ read-option offense mustered 505 total yards, including 371 rushing. In addition to Haynes, quarterback Haynes King also had a big day with a season-high 107 yards and two scores on the ground.

North Carolina pulled within 34-31 with 3:27 left on a 1-yard run by Jacolby Criswell, his second touchdown of the day and Burnette's field goal tied it with 44 seconds remaining. However, it was all for naught as North Carolina’s much-maligned defense broke down one final time.

Omarion Hampton, coming off a 106-yard day against Pittsburgh, paced North Carolina with 137 yards rushing on 18 carries. A majority of that came on a career-long 71-yard dash, which helped set up J.J. Jones’ 4-yard touchdown moments before half.

Still, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Tar Heels (3-4) from dropping their fourth straight game.

The day began inauspiciously for North Carolina. Syeed Gibbs sacked Criswell on North Carolina’s first possession, forcing a fumble that Georgia Tech (5-2) recovered at the Tar Heels’ 38. Six plays later, the Yellow Jackets cashed in on a 2-yard touchdown run by Chad Alexander.

The Tar Heels answered later in the quarter, traveling 78 yards in just three plays with help from a 53-yard catch by Jones. Criswell’s 1-yard scoring run tied it at 7.

The takeaway

Georgia Tech: Like Jamal Haynes, Haynes King kept North Carolina’s defense off-balance for most of the afternoon, surpassing 100 yards rushing for the second time in his career. He ran for 150 yards in a loss to Boston College last season.

North Carolina: Criswell’s first-quarter fumble was the precursor to another difficult day for the Tar Heels, who have now dropped four straight since a 3-0 start. With three of their next four games on the road, they face a difficult path to get back on the right side of .500.

Up next

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host No. 11 Notre Dame next Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels visit Virginia on Oct. 26 following a bye.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) celebrates after he scored the winning touchdown on a long run in the closing seconds of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) is tackled just short of the goal line by Georgia Tech defensive back Ahmari Harvey, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) gets off a pass as Georgia Tech linebacker Tah'j Butler (15) pressures during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. He completed the pass for a long gain. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) celebrates with teammates after he scored the winning touchdown on a long run in the closing seconds of the second half in an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) celebrates as he leaves the field after he scored the winning in an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

