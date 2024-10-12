Jamal Haynes scampers 68 yards in final minute, lifting Georgia Tech over North Carolina 41-34

North Carolina pulled within 34-31 with 3:27 left on a 1-yard run by Jacolby Criswell, his second touchdown of the day and Burnette's field goal tied it with 44 seconds remaining. However, it was all for naught as North Carolina’s much-maligned defense broke down one final time.

Omarion Hampton, coming off a 106-yard day against Pittsburgh, paced North Carolina with 137 yards rushing on 18 carries. A majority of that came on a career-long 71-yard dash, which helped set up J.J. Jones’ 4-yard touchdown moments before half.

Still, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Tar Heels (3-4) from dropping their fourth straight game.

The day began inauspiciously for North Carolina. Syeed Gibbs sacked Criswell on North Carolina’s first possession, forcing a fumble that Georgia Tech (5-2) recovered at the Tar Heels’ 38. Six plays later, the Yellow Jackets cashed in on a 2-yard touchdown run by Chad Alexander.

The Tar Heels answered later in the quarter, traveling 78 yards in just three plays with help from a 53-yard catch by Jones. Criswell’s 1-yard scoring run tied it at 7.

The takeaway

Georgia Tech: Like Jamal Haynes, Haynes King kept North Carolina’s defense off-balance for most of the afternoon, surpassing 100 yards rushing for the second time in his career. He ran for 150 yards in a loss to Boston College last season.

North Carolina: Criswell’s first-quarter fumble was the precursor to another difficult day for the Tar Heels, who have now dropped four straight since a 3-0 start. With three of their next four games on the road, they face a difficult path to get back on the right side of .500.

Up next

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host No. 11 Notre Dame next Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels visit Virginia on Oct. 26 following a bye.

