Jalen Johnson agrees to $150 million contract extension with Hawks following breakout season

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks and Jalen Johnson agreed to a rookie contract extension on Monday, rewarding the 6-foot-9 forward for his 2023-24 breakout season.

The Hawks did not disclose details of the deal, two days before Wednesday night's opening game of Johnson's fourth season. ESPN reported the agreement was for $150 million and five years.

Johnson, the No. 20 overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft, emerged as a prominent scorer and rebounder last season. He set career highs with his averages of 16 points and 8.7 rebounds.