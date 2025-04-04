Georgia News
Jalen Brunson nears return from sprained ankle, with Knicks calling him questionable for Saturday

Jalen Brunson could return to the New York Knicks this weekend after practicing with the team Friday for the first time since spraining his right ankle about a month ago
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson writhes in pain after getting injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson could return to the New York Knicks this weekend after practicing with the team Friday for the first time since spraining his right ankle about a month ago.

The Knicks are listing Brunson as questionable to play Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. They also play Sunday at home against Phoenix.

Brunson has missed 14 games since he was injured late in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6. The All-Star point guard has been doing individual work for some time, but the workout Friday in Atlanta was his first with the entire team.

The Knicks (48-28) have gone 8-6 without Brunson, holding on to third place in the Eastern Conference. They have six games remaining in the regular season.

