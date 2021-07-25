Jail in Columbus will no longer hold people for some crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The county jail in Columbus will no longer hold suspects charged with low-level misdemeanors, including shop lifting and driving without a license, a newspaper reported.
The change in policy at the Muscogee County Jail will bring it in line with other places that summon people to court for minor offenses rather than putting them in jail, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.
Other misdemeanors that will no longer send people to the county jail include having no proof of insurance and possessing a drug-related object. Driving under the influence, probation violations and some other misdemeanors will still carry jail time, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.
Chief Superior Court Judge Gil McBride told the newspaper that raising the bar on who goes to jail in the Columbus area has been a longstanding proposal. A former sheriff released suspects from the county jail without bail to ease overcrowding.