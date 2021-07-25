Jail in Columbus will no longer hold people for some crimes

The change in policy at the Muscogee County Jail will bring it in line with other places that summon people to court for minor offenses rather than putting them in jail, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.

Other misdemeanors that will no longer send people to the county jail include having no proof of insurance and possessing a drug-related object. Driving under the influence, probation violations and some other misdemeanors will still carry jail time, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.