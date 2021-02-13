Jail full in Georgia city as jury trials remain shut down

“We can’t be holding people for months on end in an overpacked jail while they wait for trial,” Maxwell Ruppersburg, executive director of Reform Georgia, told WJBF-TV. “Right now during COVID, there’s a heightened health risk for everyone that’s entering jail. That creates a community risk as well.”

Ruppersburg said counties should cut jail populations by not detaining people for low-level offenses.

“Even for most offenses and charges, people don’t need to be held indefinitely in the jail system," he said.

Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton shut down jury trials nearly a year ago. He briefly allowed jury trials last fall, but stopped them again after COVID-19 cases rebounded. In an order signed Feb. 7, Melton extended the moratorium for another month, but said he anticipates declaring in March that judges “in their discretion” will be able to resume jury trials “as local conditions allow.”