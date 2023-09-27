Jaguars WR Zay Jones is a long shot to face the Falcons in London. LB Devin Lloyd is out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones is a long shot to play against Atlanta at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, the team said Wednesday.

Coach Doug Pederson said Jones, who sprained his right knee two weeks ago against Kansas City and was inactive for last week's game against Houston, will make the trip across the pond. Jones has five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown this season.

“We're going to see how he works this week,” Pederson said. “Probably a long shot for the game, but we will see where he’s what. He’s progressing very nice.”

The Jaguars (1-2) are playing back-to-back games in London, with the second one coming against Buffalo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. With Jones traveling, he could miss the first one and play in the second one.

Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones are expected to fill in for Zay Jones, assuming he's sidelined against the Falcons (2-1).

The Jaguars will be without starting linebacker Devin Lloyd for both games overseas. Pederson says Lloyd had surgery Wednesday to put two pins in his broken right thumb. Fellow second-year pro Chad Muma will replace Lloyd, who won't make the trip.

Also Wednesday, the Jaguars said sidelined defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is scheduled to finish antibiotics next week. Hamilton has been taking IV antibiotics for roughly six weeks since doctors discovered an infection in his back that was causing pain and discomfort. Hamilton remains on injured reserve, but he's been cleared to start running and working out.

A third-round draft pick from Ohio State in 2020, Hamilton signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension in April after recording a career-high 56 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks in 2022.

“While doctors are very pleased with his progress, it would be premature to put a timeline on his return,” the team said.

