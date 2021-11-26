ajc logo
Jaguars rule out CB Griffin (concussion) against Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer talks with line judge Tim Podraza (47) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer talks with line judge Tim Podraza (47) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AJ Mast

Credit: AJ Mast

1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin for Sunday’s game against Atlanta

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

Griffin is dealing with a concussion.

Coach Urban Meyer also said Friday that running back James Robinson (heel/knee) and rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder) are good to go and will start. He added that center Brandon Linder and tight end James O’Shaughnessy will be activated from injured reserve and are expected to play.

Linder hasn’t played since spraining a knee and an ankle in Week 5. O’Shaughnessy has been sidelined since injuring an ankle in Week 2.

Without Griffin, Tre Herndon or Chris Claybrooks is expected to start opposite Campbell. Herndon was inactive the last three weeks.

