Jags draft UGA's Campbell, raise questions about Henderson

So that’s about $70 million committed to three cornerbacks, a head-scratching decision even though arguments could be made that NFL teams play five or more defensive back about 60% of the time.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Campbell led Georgia with five pass breakups in 10 starts last season. He also had 29 tackles, including 2½ for loss, and an interception.

He adds to Jacksonville's draft haul that includes former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. Both were formally introduced Friday.

Jacksonville has two more picks Friday: Nos. 45 (second round) and 65 (third). Safety, defensive tackle and pass rusher are other areas of need.

The Jaguars had their worst defense in franchise history last season, setting team records for points and yards allowed. They ranked 31st in the league in total defense and scoring.

Coach Urban Meyer hired longtime defensive line coach Joe Cullen as his coordinator and tasked him with switching to a 3-4 scheme and getting the most out of defenders like Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson and Myles Jack.

Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke took significant steps to address the defense in free agency, signing Griffin, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to contracts totaling nearly $100 million. They also traded for defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

