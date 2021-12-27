Jacksonville takes on Carver College

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Davis has averaged 10.7 points this year for Jacksonville. Complementing Davis is Mike Marsh, who is averaging nine points and 4.6 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: D. Scott has connected on 37 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 22 over the last five games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville went 4-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Dolphins offense scored 66.8 points per matchup across those eight games.