Jacksonville State faces Kennesaw State after Sanchez Ponce's 20-point showing

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-18, 4-13 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-17, 6-11 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits Kennesaw State after Maria Sanchez Ponce scored 20 points in Jacksonville State's 74-72 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls are 7-6 in home games. Kennesaw State averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Gamecocks are 4-13 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State is 8-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kennesaw State averages 62.5 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 60.3 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Kennesaw State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is averaging 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Owls. Carly Hooks is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Valentina Saric is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 6.4 points. Clara Gonzalez Planella is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 55.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

